Five western countries condemn Russia's role in Syria, Ukraine conflicts
- Country:
- Germany
France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States issued a joint statement commemorating the 11th anniversary of the conflict in Syria, and condemned Russia's role both there and in its invasion of Ukraine.
"The coincidence of this year's anniversary with the appalling Russian aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a breach of exceptional gravity to international law and the UN Charter, highlights Russia's brutal and destructive behaviour in both conflicts," read the statement, received from the German foreign ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Medical oxygen running out in Ukraine as war rages, WHO warns; Italy reports 38,375 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 210 deaths and more
United States to invest in Africa in future: Congressman Meeks
Italy's bourse suspends trading of instruments in roubles on EuroMOT, EuroTLX
Russian conductor Gergiev dropped from bill by Italy's La Scala
Italy's foreign minister, ENI CEO visit gas supplier Algeria