Five western countries condemn Russia's role in Syria, Ukraine conflicts

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States issued a joint statement commemorating the 11th anniversary of the conflict in Syria, and condemned Russia's role both there and in its invasion of Ukraine.

"The coincidence of this year's anniversary with the appalling Russian aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a breach of exceptional gravity to international law and the UN Charter, highlights Russia's brutal and destructive behaviour in both conflicts," read the statement, received from the German foreign ministry.

