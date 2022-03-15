BRIEF-Trudeau says latest sanctions on 15 new Russian officials include govt and military elites
* CANADA PROMISES 'UNWAVERING, STEADFAST SUPPORT' TO UKRAINE, INCLUDING MORE MILITARY, FINANCIAL AND HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE - PM TRUDEAU
* CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY ON 15 NEW RUSSIAN OFFICIALS, INCLUDE GOVERNMENT AND MILITARY ELITES
