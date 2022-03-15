Ex-Proud Boys chairman Tarrio ordered detained pending trial in Capitol riots case
A U.S. magistrate judge in Miami on Tuesday ordered that former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio should be detained while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department spokesman confirmed.
