NATO nations to meet in Brussels on March 24, says Stoltenberg

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO leaders will meet in Brussels on March 24 to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance's chief wrote on Twitter.

"I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at NATO HQ," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote. "We will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together."

