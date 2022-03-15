Hijab verdict: Bommai urges everyone to abide by HC judgement for students' interests, maintain peace and order

Following Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the ban on Hijab in educational institutes in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said everyone should abide by the High Court order in the interest of the students and maintain peace and order. "The High Court has pronounced its judgement in the students' uniform case and has upheld the state government's order. The High Court has said that Hijab is not an essential practice of Islam. Everyone should abide by the High Court order in the interest of the students", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai added, "This is about the future of our children and their education. There is nothing more important than education for our children. So we all should abide by the Court order in the interest of the children. Everyone should cooperate in implementing the judgement. Peace and order are very important. People, leaders of all communities, teachers, parents and students should accept the judgement to maintain peace and order." Calling upon the students to abide by the High Court judgement, Bommai said, "Your education is important. Do not abstain from the examination. Please attend your classes. You and we need to think about ensuring a good future for you."

Speaking on the law and order situation in Kerala, Bommai said, "All necessary steps have been taken to maintain law and order. Everyone should accept the High Court judgement as it has resolved the issue. The Home department will take stringent action if anyone tries to take the law into their hands in contravention of the Court order." (ANI)

