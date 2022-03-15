Left Menu

Polish minister says Biden visit to Poland 'very probable'

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday that a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland "seems very much probable", PAP news agency reported. An EU official said Biden would "in all likelihood" join a summit of the European Union's 27 leaders in Brussels on March 24 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 22:49 IST
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday that a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland "seems very much probable", PAP news agency reported. Although he said there was specific information on a visit, he added: "It is hard to imagine a better place to mark the position of the United States and the alliance as a whole than the strongest link on the eastern flank, which is Poland."

Biden's visit to Poland "seems very much probable", he said. An EU official said Biden would "in all likelihood" join a summit of the European Union's 27 leaders in Brussels on March 24 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

