The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia headed to Kyiv by train in a show of solidarity with Ukraine as it battles to fend off Moscow's assault. The three premiers were expected to deliver pledges of assistance as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators resumed their peace talks.

DIPLOMACY * NATO leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine at a special summit in Brussels on March 24, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. U.S. President Joe Biden will attend. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine may seek security guarantees that fall short of NATO membership. * Kyiv and Moscow resumed talks via videolink, which Ukrainian negotiators said focused on ceasefires and troop withdrawals. * Turkey's foreign minister headed to Moscow to press for a ceasefire, President Tayyip Erdogan said. CIVILIAN TOLL * The confirmed civilian toll in Ukraine is 691 people killed and 1,143 injured, the United Nations human rights office said, adding the true figures were likely "considerably higher". * Kyiv will impose a 35-hour curfew after intense shelling, which killed at least four people. FIGHTING * Russia said its forces had taken full control of the southern region of Kherson. Reuters could not independently verify the report. * Ukraine reported more air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of Kyiv and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv. Ukraine said its forces counter-attacked in Mykolayiv and the eastern Kharkiv region. FLEEING THE CONFLICT * Ukraine planned another attempt to deliver supplies to besieged port of Mariupol as the first group of civilians allowed out of the city reached safety. * About 3 million people have fled Ukraine, nearly half of them children, according to the U.N. refugee agency. About 1.8 million are now in Poland and some 300,000 in Western Europe. * Convoys of more than 100 buses ferrying civilians have left the besieged northeastern city of Sumy heading for Poltava in central Ukraine, the Red Cross said.

ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS * The United States imposed sanctions on Russians it accused of gross human rights violations and slapped fresh measures on Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko. Russia retaliated by sanctioning U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others. * The European Union hit Moscow with more sanctions targeting Russian steel and iron imports, exports of luxury goods and investments in Russia's energy sector. * Britain will ban luxury goods exports to Russia and hit $1.2 billion worth of Russian imports with a 35% tariff, while blacklisting additional hundreds of individuals and entities for their links to Kremlin. {nL5N2VI2KO] QUOTES "It is our duty to be where history is forged," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said of the three leaders' trip to Kyiv. (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)