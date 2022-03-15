Left Menu

BRIEF-Russian and Turkish foreign ministers will discuss Ukraine during Moscow meeting on Weds - RIA news agency

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:31 IST
BRIEF-Russian and Turkish foreign ministers will discuss Ukraine during Moscow meeting on Weds - RIA news agency

March 15 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIAN AND TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTERS WILL DISCUSS UKRAINE DURING MOSCOW MEETING ON WEDS, RIA NEWS AGENCY CITES RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY AS SAYING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Also Read: Sending weapons to Ukraine will lead to 'global collapse' - Ifx cites Russian foreign ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data collection under CDC; France's COVID infections keep rising, hospitalizations up and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data col...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022