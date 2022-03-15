BRIEF-Russian and Turkish foreign ministers will discuss Ukraine during Moscow meeting on Weds - RIA news agency
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:31 IST
March 15 (Reuters) -
* RUSSIAN AND TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTERS WILL DISCUSS UKRAINE DURING MOSCOW MEETING ON WEDS, RIA NEWS AGENCY CITES RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY AS SAYING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
Also Read: Sending weapons to Ukraine will lead to 'global collapse' - Ifx cites Russian foreign ministry
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
Advertisement