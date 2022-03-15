Left Menu

Houthi official says Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:55 IST
Houthi official says Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A Houthi official said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war, remarking on a Reuters report of a Gulf Arab initiative to hold consultations among Yemeni parties in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said "Riyadh is a party in the war not a mediator."

The Saudi-based GCC is considering inviting the Houthi movement and other Yemeni parties for consultations in Riyadh this month as part of an initiative aimed at backing U.N.-led peace efforts, two Gulf officials told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data collection under CDC; France's COVID infections keep rising, hospitalizations up and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data col...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022