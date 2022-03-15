Houthi official says Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war
A Houthi official said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war, remarking on a Reuters report of a Gulf Arab initiative to hold consultations among Yemeni parties in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said "Riyadh is a party in the war not a mediator."
The Saudi-based GCC is considering inviting the Houthi movement and other Yemeni parties for consultations in Riyadh this month as part of an initiative aimed at backing U.N.-led peace efforts, two Gulf officials told Reuters.
