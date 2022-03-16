Three EU country leaders arrive in Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv by train on Tuesday to show support for Ukraine, the first foreign leaders to visit the capital since Russia invaded last month. Russian air strikes and shelling hit Kyiv on Tuesday killing at least four people, authorities said, as invading forces tightened their grip and the mayor announced a 35-hour curfew starting at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech counterpart Petr Fiala and Slovenia's Janez Jansa were to meet Ukrainian officials. Also in attendance was Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the country's ruling PiS party, who is seen as the main decision-maker in the country. "It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

The Czech Republic and Poland, former communist members of both the EU and NATO, have been among the strongest backers of Ukraine in Europe since the Russian invasion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal hailed what he said was the "courage of true friends" and said the leaders would discuss support for Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia.

Morawiecki's top aide Michal Dworczyk told private broadcaster Polsat News on Tuesday evening that the three prime ministers had started a meeting with Shmygal and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Polish state-run broadcaster TVP Info reported that Morawiecki and Kaczynski also went to meet the Kyiv authorities, without giving further details.

Fiala said the decision to visit Kyiv was taken in consultation with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The idea of the trip was agreed at an EU leaders' summit in Versailles in France last week, Dworczyk said.

But an EU official said there was no "formal mandate" extended by Brussels. "It's a very valid initiative. Every initiative to bring peace back to Ukraine is of course welcome," the official said. "Some leaders might also wonder: will this jeopardize or will this improve conditions for negotiations with the Russians. It remains to be seen, of course. It's a fine line."

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine, which Kyiv and its Western allies reject as a pretext for an unjustified and illegal attack.