U.S. providing over $186 mln in additional Ukraine refugee aid - Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 02:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is providing over $186 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and those internally displaced by the conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
