U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders will hold a special summit in Brussels next week to discuss the Ukraine conflict. "We will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence & defence," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

DIPLOMACY * Kyiv and Moscow resumed talks via videolink, which Ukrainian negotiators said focused on ceasefires and troop withdrawals. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine may seek security guarantees from the West that fall short of NATO membership - a possible path to compromise. * The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia travelled to Kyiv by train to demonstrate Europe's solidarity with Ukraine. CIVILIAN TOLL * The confirmed civilian toll in Ukraine is 691 people killed and 1,143 injured, the United Nations human rights office said, adding the true figures were probably "considerably higher". * Kyiv will impose a 35-hour curfew after intense shelling, which killed at least five people. FIGHTING * Russia said its forces had taken full control of the southern region of Kherson. * Ukraine reported that 19 people had been killed in a strike on a TV tower in Rivne. * Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. Russia denies targeting civilians. FLEEING * About 3 million people have fled Ukraine, nearly half of them children, according to the U.N. refugee agency. About 1.8 million are now in Poland and some 300,000 in Western Europe. * About 2,000 cars left the besieged port city of Mariupol. Ukraine accused Russia of blocking a convoy trying to take supplies. * Convoys of more than 100 buses ferrying civilians have left the besieged northeastern city of Sumy, the Red Cross said.

MORE SANCTIONS * The United States imposed sanctions on Russians it accused of gross human rights violations and slapped fresh measures on the Belarusian president. * Russia retaliated by sanctioning Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others. * The EU hit Moscow with fresh sanctions, including bans on Russian energy sector investments, luxury goods exports to Russia, and imports of steel products from Russia. * Britain will also ban luxury goods exports to Russia and hit $1.2 billion worth of Russian imports with a 35% tariff. {nL5N2VI2KO] QUOTES "It is our duty to be where history is forged," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said of the three leaders' trip to Kyiv. * "They're destroying everything: memorial complexes, schools, hospitals, housing complex. They already killed 97 Ukrainian children. We are not asking for much. We are asking for justice, for real support," Zelenskiy said in an address to Canada's parliament. (Compiled by Gareth Jones and Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)