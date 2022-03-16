Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status, NHK says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 03:54 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan will revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status as part of further sanctions against Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.
The government is set to announce the move on Wednesday, it said, following similar moves by Western partners. Japan has already imposed sanctions on chips and high-tech equipment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan, U.S. agree to continue to work closely against Russia - finmin
Japan freezes assets of Russia's central bank as part of new sanctions
Seals help Japanese researchers collect data under Antarctic ice
Japan, U.S. finance chiefs pledge "maximum costs" for Russia
Toyota to resume Japan production after virus hits supplier