Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status, NHK says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 03:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status as part of further sanctions against Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

The government is set to announce the move on Wednesday, it said, following similar moves by Western partners. Japan has already imposed sanctions on chips and high-tech equipment.

