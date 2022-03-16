Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden's nominee for top Fed regulatory post bows out

Sarah Bloom Raskin on Tuesday withdrew as President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, one day after a key Democratic senator and moderate Republicans said they would not back her, leaving no path to confirmation by the full Senate. "Despite her readiness — and despite having been confirmed by the Senate with broad, bipartisan support twice in the past — Sarah was subject to baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups," Biden said in a statement.

Ex-Proud Boys chairman Tarrio ordered detained pending trial in Capitol riot case

A U.S. magistrate judge in Miami on Tuesday ordered former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio be detained while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C. confirmed. The ruling came a day after federal prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to detain Tarrio, saying he poses a flight risk and also a risk of obstructing justice in the case.

Suspect arrested after 5 homeless men shot in Washington, New York

A suspect in shootings of five homeless men, two fatally, in Washington and New York, was taken into custody on Tuesday by federal agents in Washington, but New York police said investigators were still gathering evidence to charge him with the New York crimes. Gerald Brevard, 30, of southeast Washington, D.C., was charged with homicide, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to kill, a spokesman for Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said.

Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which they were traveling was struck by incoming fire, the U.S. network said on Tuesday. Zakrzewski, 55, was reporting with another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, on Monday when they came under attack near the capital Kyiv, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a note to staff. Hall remains in hospital.

Biden and Harris announce steps to close gender, racial wage gaps

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced moves to close gender and racial wage gaps, and boost pay equity for new federal workers and employees of federal contractors. The White House made the announcements to mark Equal Pay Day, which draws attention to gender-based pay disparities.

U.S. Senate votes to overturn transit mask mandate; Biden vows veto

The U.S. Senate voted 57 to 40 on Tuesday to overturn a 13-month-old public health order requiring masks on airplanes and other forms of public transportation, drawing a quick veto threat from President Joe Biden. Last week, the White House said it would extend the current COVID-19 mask requirements at airports, train stations, ride share vehicles and other transit modes through April 18 but pledged a new review. The order was set to expire on Friday.

First-time U.S. home buyers feeling 'defeated' by soaring prices, rising rates

Brianna Lombardozzi finally has her finances to a point where she might be able to buy a house. But she isn't feeling great about her odds. Lombardozzi, 37, used her federal stimulus checks and other savings built up during the pandemic to pay down the majority of her credit card debt - a move that helped her credit score rise by almost 100 points.

Cargo ship runs aground in U.S., a year after company's other ship blocked Suez

The Ever Forward container ship is currently grounded in the Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, nearly a year after another ship run by the same company blocked the Suez Canal for six days. The container ship is operated by Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd, the same Taiwanese transportation company that operates the Ever Given. The Ever Given ran aground last March, blocking traffic in the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Analysis-With Raskin out, Biden may pick a moderate for Fed regulatory job

With Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrawing her nomination to become the Federal Reserve's regulation chief on Tuesday, the White House may be forced to opt for a new moderate candidate or leave the post open for the foreseeable future. Raskin told President Joe Biden in a letter that she no longer wanted to be considered for the role, according to a source familiar with the matter.

U.S. Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023, ending the twice-annual changing of clocks in a move promoted by supporters advocating brighter afternoons and more economic activity. The Senate approved the measure, called the Sunshine Protection Act, unanimously by voice vote. The House of Representatives, which has held a committee hearing on the matter, must still pass the bill before it can go to President Joe Biden to sign.

