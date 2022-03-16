U.S. trade agency says 'promising' compromise reached on intellectual property waiver at WTO
Informal discussions among the United States, South Africa, India and the European Union have resulted in a compromise that could end a deadlock over an intellectual property waiver aimed at helping end the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said Tuesday. "The difficult and protracted process has resulted in a compromise outcome that offers the most promising path toward achieving a concrete and meaningful outcome," USTR spokesman Adam Hodge said.
While no agreement on text had been reached, the parties were consulting on the outcome, he said.
