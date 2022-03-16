Hong Kong leader Lam says no plans to further tighten COVID rules
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-03-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:14 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules in the global financial hubs, with measures in place already the strictest since the pandemic started in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Carrie Lam
Advertisement