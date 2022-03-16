Left Menu

Hong Kong leader Lam says no plans to further tighten COVID rules

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-03-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:14 IST
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules in the global financial hubs, with measures in place already the strictest since the pandemic started in 2020.

