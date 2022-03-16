U.S. military condemns North Korea's 'ballistic missile launch'
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-03-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:25 IST
The U.S. military condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Wednesday, and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilising acts, the Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.
South Korea's defence ministry said North Korea had launched an "unknown projectile" that appeared to have failed immediately after liftoff.
