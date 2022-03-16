Left Menu

Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, three militants were killed, the official said. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the trapped militants included those involved in the March 9 killing of a sarpanch in the Khonmoh area of the city.

