Over 17.25 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that more than 17.25 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 10:25 IST
Representative image (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that more than 17.25 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories to be administered. "Nearly 183 crore (1,82,97,24,590) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," informed an official statement by the Ministry.

"More than 17.25 crore (17,25,37,371) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it further said. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, said the Ministry.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

