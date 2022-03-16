Left Menu

Meerut Police demolishes illegal property of wanted gangster Badan Singh Baddo

The Meerut Police on Tuesday demolished the illegal property of a most-wanted gangster Badan Singh Baddo who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head.

16-03-2022
Meerut police talking to ANI(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meerut Police on Tuesday demolished the illegal property of a most-wanted gangster Badan Singh Baddo who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head. Badan Singh Baddo had illegally constructed a factory and a house at the site obtained by encroachment for a public park. The police had released 67,500 square feet of land seized by the mafia.

"The property demolished here was once the plot for Park, it still is. The land was gradually occupied by the land mafias. The biggest gangster of Meerut, Badan Singh Baddo and his goons had seized the property, wherein, they constructed a building in the name of Renu Gupta," said the Meerut Police. Following all the legal provisions, an order for its demolition was issued by the Meerut Development Authority (MDA), and hence it has been demolished today," the police added. Uttar Pradesh Police has been taking multipronged action against the mafia. Along with the legal action, the properties acquired illegally are also been confiscated and demolished.

During the recent assembly elections in 2022, Yogi Adityanath came to be called "bulldozer baba" due to frequent references of his government deploying bulldozers to demolish the ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

