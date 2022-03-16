Left Menu

UP: Stones pelted at Apna Dal (S) MLA's car in Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:43 IST
UP: Stones pelted at Apna Dal (S) MLA's car in Bahraich
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the vehicle of the newly-elected MLA from Nanpara constituency here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when legislator Ram Niwas Verma of the Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the BJP, had reached Matera intersection in Bahraich from Nanpara, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said.

No casualty was reported in the attack, however, the windows of the vehicle were damaged, he said.

The MLA has lodged an FIR and further investigation is underway, he said.

Asked if the incident was fallout of a political rivalry, the ASP said, “It is too early to say anything. Everything will be clear after the investigation and the guilty will be arrested soon.” PTI COR SAB NB RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022