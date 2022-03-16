Kazakh leader orders tighter forex controls to support tenge currency

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government and the central bank on Wednesday to ensure the stability of the local tenge currency by tightening foreign exchange controls.

The authorities must consider, in particular, increasing mandatory sales of foreign currency by state companies and see whether private firms can also make such sales, Tokayev told parliament.

