Kazakh leader orders tighter forex controls to support tenge currency

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 16-03-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:47 IST
Kazakh leader orders tighter forex controls to support tenge currency
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Photo credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government and the central bank on Wednesday to ensure the stability of the local tenge currency by tightening foreign exchange controls.

The authorities must consider, in particular, increasing mandatory sales of foreign currency by state companies and see whether private firms can also make such sales, Tokayev told parliament.

