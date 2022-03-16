KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

Kolkata, Mch.16: SILVER RDY(BAR) : Rs.67,700.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY(PORTION) : Rs.67,800.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,200.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,550.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,300.00 Per 10 Gms.

----

