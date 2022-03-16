KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
Kolkata, Mch.16PTI SILVER RDYBAR Rs.67,700.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDYPORTION Rs.67,800.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,200.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,550.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD 22-CT RDY. Rs.50,300.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, Mch.16: SILVER RDY(BAR) : Rs.67,700.00 Per Kg.
SILVER RDY(PORTION) : Rs.67,800.00 Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,200.00 Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,550.00 Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,300.00 Per 10 Gms.
----
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ultra-wealthy population of Kolkata to rise 43 per cent by 2026: Report
Guj ATS arrests man wanted for abduction, killing of Kolkata jeweller
Cycle enthusiasts create awareness on eco-friendly mode of transport at Kolkata Book Fair
Bihar woman 'gangraped' by husband, his friends in Kolkata
Chennai Super Kings to face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL lung-opener