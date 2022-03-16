Children in Ahmedabad thank PM Modi as COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group begins

As COVID-19 vaccination began for those aged between 12-14 years, children in the age group who received their first dose on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated. We thank PM Modi. We are all getting vaccinated as a precautionary measure," Tanu said at a COVID vaccination centre for the 12-14 age group here.

Another student Priya, while thanking PM Modi, said vaccination is for the safety of people against COVID-19. "I request all the children of my age group to get vaccinated. We thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This vaccination is for our safety," she added.

Dr Rajnikant Contractor, Medical Officer in charge of Municipal Urban Health Centre in Chandlodiya, Ahmedabad, said, they are getting a good response from children in the age group. "All schools were informed. We are getting a good response. Children are excited to get vaccine. This is a good step, we all appreciate this," he said.

India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose. The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years has been removed and all above 60 years of the age can be administered with precaution dose starting today. (ANI)

