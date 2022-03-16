Nawab Malik's son skips ED summons for second time

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Tuesday summoned Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik for questioning in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, however, he failed to appear before the agency for the second consecutive time. According to ED, Faraz will soon be sent a third summon asking him to appear for questioning.

ED wants to question Faraz about the deals and payments regarding Goawala Building in Kurla, Mumbai. Earlier, ED had summoned Faraz, then Faraz sent his lawyer and asked for a week's time, to submit documents to the investigative agency related to the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case but the ED denied the request.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Nawab and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody. Malik in his plea has demanded that the FIR against him be cancelled. The plea also calls the Enforcement Directorate against him illegal and wrong.

Malik was arrested on February 23. He is currently in judicial custody. (ANI)

