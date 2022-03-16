Father, daughter killed, 21 injured in crash in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A man and his minor daughter were killed and 21 others injured in a collision between two vehicles here on Wednesday, police said.

The group of labourers was returning from Punjab to Moradabad for Holi festival. The pickup truck in which they were travelling was by a speeding truck near a village under Phugana police station, Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Sharad Sharma said. The deceased were identified as 35-year old Vedram and his 10-year-old daughter Chavi, he said, adding that some of the injured labourers are in a critical condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)