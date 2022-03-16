Scoreboard: India vs England ICC Women's WC match

England Women Innings: Tammy Beaumont lbw b Goswami 1 Danni Wyatt c Rana b Meghna Singh 1 Heather Knight not out 53 Nat Sciver c Goswami b Vastrakar 45 Amy Jones c Kaur b Gayakwad 10 Sophia Dunkley c Ghosh b Meghna Singh 17 Katherine Brunt c Ghosh b Meghna Singh 0 Sophie Ecclestone not out 5 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (For 6 wickets in 31.2 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-4, 3-69, 4-102, 5-128, 6-128 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 7-1-21-1, Meghna Singh 7.2-3-26-3, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 7-1-35-1, Pooja Vastrakar 5-0-22-1, Sneh Rana 3-0-19-0, Deepti Sharma 2-0-13-0.

