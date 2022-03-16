At least 500 Kharkiv city residents killed so far in war with Russia - emergency service
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:21 IST
The emergency service in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv region said on Wednesday that at least 500 residents of the city of Kharkiv have been killed since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
Reuters was unable immediately to verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians.
