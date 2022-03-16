Left Menu

Moscow to retaliate against Montenegro over the expulsion of Russian diplomat -RIA

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:26 IST
Moscow to retaliate against Montenegro over the expulsion of Russian diplomat -RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will respond to Montenegro's decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata, Yuri Pilipson, director of the Fourth European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Wednesday.

Montenegro cited violations of diplomatic norms for its March 4 action in ordering the Russian diplomat to leave the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022