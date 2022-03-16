Moscow to retaliate against Montenegro over the expulsion of Russian diplomat -RIA

Russia will respond to Montenegro's decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata, Yuri Pilipson, director of the Fourth European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Wednesday.

Montenegro cited violations of diplomatic norms for its March 4 action in ordering the Russian diplomat to leave the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)