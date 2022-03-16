Police break up militant cell in Tunisia's Tataouine, ministry says
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:06 IST
Police have broken up a militant cell linked to Islamic State in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Police said the cell was planning attacks with explosives and trying to recruit young people, according to the ministry statement.
