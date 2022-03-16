Prosecutor general says 103 children have been killed in war in Ukraine
The Ukrainian prosecutor general said on Wednesday 103 children have been killed so far in the war in Ukraine. Russian forces have struck more than 400 educational establishments and 59 of them have been destroyed, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook.
Reuters could not immediately verify the information.
