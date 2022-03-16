Ukraine launches counteroffensives in several areas - Ukrainian presidential adviser
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:40 IST
Ukraine's armed forces are launching counteroffensives against Russian forces "in several operational areas," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
"This radically changes the parties' dispositions," he added, without giving details.
