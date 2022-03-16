Dutch and others will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine -Dutch minister
16-03-2022
The Netherlands and other NATO countries will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine even as these deliveries could become the target of Russian attacks, Dutch defense minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Wednesday.
"The Netherlands and other countries will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine", Ollongren said at her arrival for a meeting with NATO defence ministers in Brussels.
"Ukraine has the right to defend itself, we will continue to support it."
