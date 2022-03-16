Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath to meet Amit Shah, discussion on new UP Cabinet likely

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach Delhi today afternoon and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the government formation, besides holding discussions on the upcoming biennial polls for the legislative council with the party leadership.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:55 IST
Yogi Adityanath to meet Amit Shah, discussion on new UP Cabinet likely
Yogi Adityanath meets Union Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach Delhi today afternoon and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the government formation, besides holding discussions on the upcoming biennial polls for the legislative council with the party leadership. While Adityanath was slated to reach the national capital on Wednesday morning, sources said that he amended the itinerary due to the Union Cabinet meeting.

Adityanath is expected to land at Hindon airbase at around 2.30 pm and the meeting is scheduled at 4 pm. He will discuss the government formation in the state and discuss the likely candidates for legislative council polls with Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022