Left Menu

Govt planning to develop India's road network on par with US by 2024, Nitin Gadkari informs RS

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is planning to develop India's road infrastructure equivalent to that of the US by the end of 2024.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:59 IST
Govt planning to develop India's road network on par with US by 2024, Nitin Gadkari informs RS
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is planning to develop India's road infrastructure equivalent to that of the US by the end of 2024. Gadkari made the assertion while replying to a question during Question Hour in the Upper House, and sought more efforts to create awareness among the public about road safety.

Noting that "expanding road infrastructure is not the only problem", the minister said there are other aspects such as "road engineering, automobile engineering, awareness among people, and education". Gadkari also mentioned how people in India easily obtain a driving licence.

Replying to a question by Congress MP L. Hanumanthaiah, the minister further said the number of accidents on National Highways and also about enlarging roads connecting to the National Highways are the major concern of the government for which his Ministry is taking each step. Gadkari mentioned how nearly 1.5 lakh people in India losses their lives every year in road accidents, saying "the figure is high that the people killed in war".

To reduce the number of road accidents, the minister said black spots are spotted when more than one accident occurs at one point and necessary step is taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022