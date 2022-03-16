TMC leader Anubrata plea to avoid personal hearing before Calcutta HC bench

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday moved a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order that refused to grant relief to him on his plea against personal appearance before the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj reserved judgement in the appeal following conclusion of arguments by the both sides.

Mondal's lawyers argued before the bench that he is suffering from a variety of ailments and prayed that CBI should be asked to question him through video conference mode from his residence at Bolpur in Birbhum district.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sanjib Dan, appearing for Mondal, submitted that he is not an accused in the case and is ready to cooperate in the investigation.

It was claimed that repeated notices were being sent to Mondal for personal appearance despite his replies seeking examination through the virtual mode.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, submitted before the court that though Mondal has claimed he is ill as an excuse for not appearing personally before the CBI at Kolkata, he has been seen attending public programmes.

It was claimed that photographs and videos of the programmes he was attending proved Mondal did not bother to even wear a mask for protection from Covid-19 infection.

Opposing the TMC Birbhum district president's prayer, he submitted that the court should not intervene in a routine investigation process under Section 160 of CrPC, vide which he has been summoned by the investigating officer to appear before him.

After hearing both the parties, the court reserved judgement in the matter.

Holding that the facts of the case did not warrant interference by the court, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had on March 11 dismissed a petition by Mondal seeking protection from any coercive action by the CBI in connection with the case and to be allowed to appear before the IO through video conference.

Challenging this order, the TMC leader moved the division bench of the high court.

