Swiss step up economic sanctions against Belarus

Switzerland has tightened its economic sanctions against Belarus, the government said on Wednesday, citing the eastern European country's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Neutral Switzerland has adopted in full the economic sanctions against Belarus already imposed by the European Union on March 2 and 9.

The sanctions, which come into force on Wednesday, mainly concern trade and financial sanctions, Switzerland said https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-87614.html, and include an export ban of dual-use items which can be used for both military or civilian purposes.

