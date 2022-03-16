Left Menu

Swiss step up economic sanctions against Belarus

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:02 IST
Swiss step up economic sanctions against Belarus
  • Country:
  • United States

Switzerland has tightened its economic sanctions against Belarus, the government said on Wednesday, citing the eastern European country's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Neutral Switzerland has adopted in full the economic sanctions against Belarus already imposed by the European Union on March 2 and 9.

The sanctions, which come into force on Wednesday, mainly concern trade and financial sanctions, Switzerland said https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-87614.html, and include an export ban of dual-use items which can be used for both military or civilian purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022