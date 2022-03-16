Left Menu

Maha: Woman beaten to death by man over petty dispute in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:14 IST
Maha: Woman beaten to death by man over petty dispute in Thane district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by a man over a petty dispute in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused at the Vitthalwadi police station, an official said. The accused and the victim knew each other and were allegedly having an affair, he said.

The incident took place on the night of March 12, when the accused reached the victim's house in Vitthalwadi and a quarrel erupted between the two over a petty issue, he said.

The accused allegedly beat up the victim severely and banged her head into a wall and killed her, the official said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Based on the complaint by the victim's daughter, who was present in the house at the time of the attack, the police registered the case and further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022