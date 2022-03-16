Maha: Woman beaten to death by man over petty dispute in Thane district
- Country:
- India
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by a man over a petty dispute in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.
A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused at the Vitthalwadi police station, an official said. The accused and the victim knew each other and were allegedly having an affair, he said.
The incident took place on the night of March 12, when the accused reached the victim's house in Vitthalwadi and a quarrel erupted between the two over a petty issue, he said.
The accused allegedly beat up the victim severely and banged her head into a wall and killed her, the official said.
The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.
Based on the complaint by the victim's daughter, who was present in the house at the time of the attack, the police registered the case and further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ulhasnagar
- Vitthalwadi
- Thane district
- section 302
ALSO READ
Ex-Maharashtra acting DGP Sanjay Pandey appointed as new Mumbai police commissioner
Maharashtra ATS busts human trafficking racket, arrests four people
Maharashtra taps European nations for FDI
Central agencies are framing Nawab Malik for calling Aryan Khan innocent, says Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil
Maharashtra: Cinema halls, restaurants allowed to function at full capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai