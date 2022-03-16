History-sheeter gunned down in TN

A notorious history-sheeter was gunned down in an 'encounter,' here on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a police team that went to nab him, police said.

'Neeravi' Murugan was killed after police opened fire when he attacked them using a sharp edged weapon, in which three personnel including a sub-inspector sustained injuries, police said.

A special police team from Dindigul had gone to Tirunelveli to nab Murugan, wanted in a robbery case in that district, upon information when he attacked them, police claimed.

The incident took place near a village off Nanguneri-Kalakadu Road and the deceased was wanted in connection with many cases including murder and robbery in various districts of the state, they said.

The injured policemen have been admitted to a local government hospital.

