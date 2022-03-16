Left Menu

History-sheeter gunned down in TN

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:25 IST
History-sheeter gunned down in TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious history-sheeter was gunned down in an 'encounter,' here on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a police team that went to nab him, police said.

'Neeravi' Murugan was killed after police opened fire when he attacked them using a sharp edged weapon, in which three personnel including a sub-inspector sustained injuries, police said.

A special police team from Dindigul had gone to Tirunelveli to nab Murugan, wanted in a robbery case in that district, upon information when he attacked them, police claimed.

The incident took place near a village off Nanguneri-Kalakadu Road and the deceased was wanted in connection with many cases including murder and robbery in various districts of the state, they said.

The injured policemen have been admitted to a local government hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022