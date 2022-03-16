Russia's Lavrov says U.S. not interested in resolving Ukraine conflict
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:34 IST
Russia sees no sign that the United States is interested in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
The United States has a decisive role in defining Ukrainian authorities' position, but "today, we see no interest from the United States to speedily resolve this conflict," Lavrov told the RBC television channel.
