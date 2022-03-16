Russia's Lavrov says U.S. not interested in resolving Ukraine conflict

Russia sees no sign that the United States is interested in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The United States has a decisive role in defining Ukrainian authorities' position, but "today, we see no interest from the United States to speedily resolve this conflict," Lavrov told the RBC television channel.

