Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says U.S. not interested in resolving Ukraine conflict

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:34 IST
Russia's Lavrov says U.S. not interested in resolving Ukraine conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia sees no sign that the United States is interested in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The United States has a decisive role in defining Ukrainian authorities' position, but "today, we see no interest from the United States to speedily resolve this conflict," Lavrov told the RBC television channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022