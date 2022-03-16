Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab chief minister

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Only Mann took oath during the ceremony.

The ceremony was supposed to start at 12.30 pm but got delayed and was held at around 1.25 pm.

Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans were also present.

After the ceremony, Mann said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight which are plaguing the state.

''The work will start from today," he said.

He said the condition of schools and hospitals in the state will be improved like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a number of singers and artists, including Gurdas Mann, Karamjit Anmol, singer-turned-politician and Congress MP Mohammad Sadique, and Amar Noorie, were present at the event.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the ceremony which was attended by AAP supporters from various parts of the state. The men were wearing yellow turbans while women draped a yellow 'dupatta'.

The 48-year-old Mann had invited the people of the state to attend his swearing-in ceremony, saying the three crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him.

Tight security arrangements were made for the event.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

