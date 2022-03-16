Left Menu

Indian citizenship granted to 16 Chinese in last 15 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:40 IST
Indian citizenship granted to 16 Chinese in last 15 years: Govt
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship in the last 15 years, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai also informed the Rajya Sabha that 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for grant of citizenship.

''Further, 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007,'' he said replying to a written question.

The Union Minister of State for Home said India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol.

He said all foreign nationals, including asylum seekers, are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act, 1955.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022