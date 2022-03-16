Left Menu

Five killed in accident in Karnataka

PTI | Bellary | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:44 IST
Five people, including four women were killed and nine others injured when the speeding transport vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the National Highway-50 at Banavikallu in Vijayanagara district, police said.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday night when the deceased and injured were heading to Rameswaram.

While two died on the spot, the others died on the way to the hospital. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

