Left Menu

Maha: Naxal couple carrying reward of Rs 20 lakh surrenders in Gadchiroli

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:52 IST
Maha: Naxal couple carrying reward of Rs 20 lakh surrenders in Gadchiroli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal couple carrying a reward of up to Rs 20 lakh on their heads have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Dipak alias Munshi Ramsu Ishtam (34), a resident of Gaderi in Etapalli tehsil here, and his wife Shambatti Nevaru Alam (25), a native of Hidwada in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal recently, an official said.

The couple together carried a reward of up to Rs 20 lakh on their heads, he said.

Dipak was operating as a divisional committee member and commander of Platoon No. 21, while Shambatti was a member of his platoon, the official said. According to the police, Dipak was involved in three murders, eight encounters and two arsons. He had also conducted six ambushes, in which 31 police personnel were killed in various parts of Chhattisgarh. Similarly, Shambatti was involved in two encounters with the security forces, it was stated. The government had announced a reward of Rs 16 lakh on Dipak and Rs 4 lakh on Shambatti, the official said. Dipak is entitled to receive Rs 6 lakh, while his wife will receive Rs 2.5 lakh, and apart from this, an additional assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided to the couple for rehabilitation, he said. A total of 649 hardcore Naxals have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police till date, the official said. Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has assured that all necessary assistance will be provided to cadres who are willing to surrender and join the mainstream of the society, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022