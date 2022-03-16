Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs back in Poland after Kyiv trip, says spokesperson
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:52 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The delegations including the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia have arrived in Poland after their visit to Kyiv, a Polish government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"The Polish, Slovenian, and Czech delegations safely returned from Kyiv to Poland," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister
German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says
German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says
Poland calls for more sanctions on Russia if war continues
Poland will not send fighter jets to Ukraine: President Duda