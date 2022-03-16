Egypt's GASC delays poultry tender deadline to March 20 and adjusts arrival dates

Egypt's state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) on Wednesday said it would delay the deadline for offers in its tender for poultry and would amend the arrival dates.

GASC set the new tender deadline for March 20 and changed the arrival periods to April 1-30 and May 1-31. Egypt is seeking an unspecified quantity of frozen poultry in the tender, but the minimum quantity that should be offered is 1,000 tonnes of a whole chicken and 500 tonnes of chicken thighs.

