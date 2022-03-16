Egypt's GASC delays poultry tender deadline to March 20 and adjusts arrival dates

Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

Egypt's state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) on Wednesday said it would delay the deadline for offers in its tender for poultry and would amend the arrival dates.

GASC set the new tender deadline for March 20 and changed the arrival periods to April 1-30 and May 1-31. Egypt is seeking an unspecified quantity of frozen poultry in the tender, but the minimum quantity that should be offered is 1,000 tonnes of a whole chicken and 500 tonnes of chicken thighs.

Also Read: Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

