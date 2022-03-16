Left Menu

Woman, caught with marijuana, attempts suicide in lockup; rescued

A woman, who was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana in the guise of a biryani vendor, attempted suicide in the lockup at the Faridabad womens police station, officials said on Wednesday. She was produced in a city court today Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Sector 17 police station, Faridabad, said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:16 IST
Woman, caught with marijuana, attempts suicide in lockup; rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, who was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana in the guise of a biryani vendor, attempted suicide in the lockup at the Faridabad women’s police station, officials said on Wednesday. She used a blanket to strangle herself at the police station in Sector 17 here. However, timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered by the police saved her, they said.

Renu (26), a resident of Bhupani village, runs a biryani stall in greater Faridabad. However, she was allegedly selling marijuana under the garb of being a biryani vendor. The police nabbed her late on Tuesday and an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against her as the police recovered 1kg marijuana from her possession, the officials said. As it was dark, she was sent to the lockup of women's police station from where she was to be produced in a city court on Wednesday. However, late at night she attempted suicide in the lockup. “Around 11:15pm, Renu asked me for drinking water and I went to the kitchen to get it. As soon as I came back, I saw Renu lying in an unconscious state in the lockup. I called my colleague and we opened the lockup door. Renu had wrapped a blanket around her neck tightly. We untied it and pumped her chest… After three to four attempts, she came back to her senses. She tried to commit suicide” a constable, who was on duty, said in her complaint. Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against Renu under Section 309/511 (attempt to commit suicide and moral guilt) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused woman was fine. She was produced in a city court today (Wednesday) and sent to judicial custody”, inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Sector 17 police station, Faridabad, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022