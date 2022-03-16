Woman, caught with marijuana, attempts suicide in lockup; rescued

A woman, who was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana in the guise of a biryani vendor, attempted suicide in the lockup at the Faridabad women’s police station, officials said on Wednesday. She used a blanket to strangle herself at the police station in Sector 17 here. However, timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered by the police saved her, they said.

Renu (26), a resident of Bhupani village, runs a biryani stall in greater Faridabad. However, she was allegedly selling marijuana under the garb of being a biryani vendor. The police nabbed her late on Tuesday and an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against her as the police recovered 1kg marijuana from her possession, the officials said. As it was dark, she was sent to the lockup of women's police station from where she was to be produced in a city court on Wednesday. However, late at night she attempted suicide in the lockup. “Around 11:15pm, Renu asked me for drinking water and I went to the kitchen to get it. As soon as I came back, I saw Renu lying in an unconscious state in the lockup. I called my colleague and we opened the lockup door. Renu had wrapped a blanket around her neck tightly. We untied it and pumped her chest… After three to four attempts, she came back to her senses. She tried to commit suicide” a constable, who was on duty, said in her complaint. Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against Renu under Section 309/511 (attempt to commit suicide and moral guilt) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused woman was fine. She was produced in a city court today (Wednesday) and sent to judicial custody”, inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Sector 17 police station, Faridabad, said.

