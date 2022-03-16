AAP govt should make public inquiry reports on fire incidents in Delhi: BJP MP

BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday demanded that the AAP government release inquiry reports on the causes of recent fires in the national capital.

Tiwari said hutment dwellers are dying because of fire but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is not conducting any thorough inquiry on the causes.

''I urge the Delhi government to make inquiry reports of the fire incidents public and give compensation to poor people," Tiwari said.

Seven people, including three children and a pregnant woman, were killed in a massive blaze that gutted shanties in Northeast Delhi on March 12.

