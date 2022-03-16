Diplomacy key to peaceful resolution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister, Candith Mashego-Dlamini, says diplomacy remains the key to a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Deputy Minister said this when she participated in a Parliamentary debate on the conflict in the Ukraine on Tuesday.

"As a nation birthed through negotiation, South Africa is always appreciative of the potential dialogue has in averting a crisis and de-escalating conflict.

"In line with our strong commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflict, South Africa urges all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help avert further escalation.

"The door of diplomacy should never be closed, even as conflict has broken out," she said.

Mashego-Dlamini said South Africa's approach on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been based on the several key principles, which in turn are based on the country's foreign policy.

This includes expressing deep concern at violation of the UN Charter and international law, the loss of life, the humanitarian impact and the forced displacement of people as a result of the war in Ukraine; and recognising that armed conflict will no doubt result in human suffering and destruction, the effects of which will not only affect Ukraine, but also reverberate across the world.

"No country is immune to the effects of this conflict. As the UN Secretary-General has indicated, the conflict will 'have a huge impact on the global economy in a moment when we are emerging from the COVID [pandemic] and so many developing countries absolutely need to have space for the recovery'.

"South Africa emphasises respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States," said Mashego-Dlamini.

On 9 September 2021, BRICS leaders expressed concern at the continuing conflict and violence in different parts of the world.

The BRICS leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of States and reiterated that all conflicts must be resolved by peaceful means, and through political and diplomatic efforts, in line with the international law of the UN charter.

Mashego-Dlamini said South Africa urged all parties to approach the situation in a spirit of compromise, with all sides respecting international law.

"Peaceful resolution of the matter can be achieved by all parties if diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the concerns raised by Russia resume.

"Currently, it is critical for all parties to uphold and protect human rights, and abide by their obligations in terms of international law and international humanitarian law."

The Deputy Minister said South Africa continues to support and encourage regional initiatives such as the Minsk Agreements, and that SA welcomes the work of the Normandy Format, the Trilateral Contact Group and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"Noting that international action must create an environment conducive for diplomacy, dialogue and mediation, greater attention must be paid to bringing the sides closer to dialogue and not take them further apart.

"The international community should support engagement between the parties in a spirit of compromise, while de-escalating tensions, committing them to the cessation of hostilities, and building trust and confidence.

"As the government of South Africa, we urge all South Africans not to take sides in the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, as this could go against our principles. In addition, South Africa has a good bilateral relations with both countries."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)