Man stabbed to death inside Delhi park

Three people allegedly stabbed a man to death inside a park in north Delhis Roop Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday around 7 pm, police got information regarding stabbing in DDA park, Birla Mill, Shakti Nagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Three people allegedly stabbed a man to death inside a park in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, they said. On Tuesday around 7 pm, police got information regarding stabbing in DDA park, Birla Mill, Shakti Nagar. Injured Sachin, a resident of Shakti Nagar, was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. A case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) based on the statement of one Ajay, a resident of Shakti Nagar, the officer said. Ajay, deceased's uncle, stated that he, along with Sachin and other neighbours, was sitting inside the DDA park around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sonu, Abhishek and Aakash came there and an altercation broke out between Sachin and Sonu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kals said. Abhishek and Aakash caught hold of Sachin and Sonu attacked him with knife. Later, they ran away from the spot, the DCP said. Abhishek (21), a resident of Mori Gate, was nabbed by the locals near the spot. Other co-accused Sonu and Aakash are absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them, police added.

